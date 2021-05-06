Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 15,120,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 481,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,688,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

