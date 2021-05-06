EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.37. 185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. Analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,565.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 88,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.