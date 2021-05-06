IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $20.73

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $19.92. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 1,522 shares trading hands.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $621.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

