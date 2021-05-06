Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LEA opened at $188.04 on Thursday. Lear has a 1 year low of $87.76 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 238.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

