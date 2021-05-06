Zacks: Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Entegris reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

