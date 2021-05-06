FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.65) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

NYSE RCUS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 240,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 57.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,753,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

