Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQR. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.12.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. 1,571,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

