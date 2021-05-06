Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $133.20

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.20 and last traded at $136.19, with a volume of 1614026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,955 shares of company stock worth $7,905,526 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

