Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Decreased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $496.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.41. The company has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.