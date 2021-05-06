Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Boosted by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 33.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $322.09 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.97 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

