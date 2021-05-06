WT Wealth Management Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

