Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -430.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.