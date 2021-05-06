Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. 5,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,638. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

