Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 567,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 851,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 66,630 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,361. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.