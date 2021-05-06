Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,655 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after buying an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159,735 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

