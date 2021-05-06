Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,167 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 417.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

