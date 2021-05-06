NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $461.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.32 and a 12 month high of $462.83.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.27.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

