Investors Research Corp Lowers Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 546,091 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 219,187 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 174,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.93 million, a PE ratio of -146.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

