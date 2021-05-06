Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.69). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.90) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ:KOD traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.24. The stock had a trading volume of 142,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,699. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.83.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

