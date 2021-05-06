Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE:PSXP opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.