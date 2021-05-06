Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes $360,000 Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWFL stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. PowerFleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

