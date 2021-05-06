Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Issues Earnings Results

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

SABR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 25,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.