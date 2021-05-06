CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Increased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average is $188.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

