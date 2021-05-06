Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

FLO opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

