Well Done LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT opened at $101.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $102.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.