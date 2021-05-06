JustInvest LLC Buys 3,652 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

