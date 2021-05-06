Well Done LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

