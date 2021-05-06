Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $189.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $191.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

