Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37.

