JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Wipro by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 643,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 392,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wipro by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:WIT opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

