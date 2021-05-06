JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,339 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $203.06 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

