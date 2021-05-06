ViewRay, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year.

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRAY. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 918,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,197. The firm has a market cap of $776.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.