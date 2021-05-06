Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $23.50 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2,839.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.51% of Clean Harbors worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $93.78 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

