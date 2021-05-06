WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 2,766 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.48.

