JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $1,377,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,871 shares of company stock worth $10,629,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.22.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

