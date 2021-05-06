Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

NYSE:DHI opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.