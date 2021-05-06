JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 516 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $72.04 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.