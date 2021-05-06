US Bancorp DE Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 326,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,310. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

