Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.52 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

