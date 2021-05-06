WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $465,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

