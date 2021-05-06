Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,619 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,504 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $153.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.02, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

