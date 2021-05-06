DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.