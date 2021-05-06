DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

