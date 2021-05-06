DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.40.

SEDG stock opened at $219.23 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

