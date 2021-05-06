Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 516,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $13,883,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 858.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

