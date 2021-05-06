Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

NYSE SOI opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

