Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Shaw Communications worth $19,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

