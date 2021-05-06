The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of EL stock opened at $294.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.92. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $273,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 42.4% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 257.7% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 612.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock worth $609,262,161. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

