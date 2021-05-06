Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $735.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $735.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $622.75.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $569.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $570.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.50. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $13,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

