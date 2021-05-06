Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 23,144 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.62.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

